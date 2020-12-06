James V. "Jim" McMahon

November 23, 1930-December 2, 2020

V. "Jim" McMahon, 90, of Waterloo, died peacefully at his home of natural causes Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born November 23, 1930, in Shelby County, Iowa, son of J.C. "Tag" and Eva K. Monson McMahon. He graduated from Irwin Consolidated Schools and received his Bachelor of Arts in Management Consulting from the University of Iowa. Jim married Verlee Petersen March 23, 1951 at Irwin United Methodist Church. Jim worked as a personnel manager for Santa Claus Industries and Doerfer Engineering before starting McMahon – McBride & Co. Inc, retiring in the 1990's. Jim was a member of Waterloo First United Methodist Church. Jim is survived by his wife, Verlee of Waterloo; four sons, Jim C. (Margie) McMahon of Waterloo, Lance (Becky) McMahon of Minnesota City, MN, Scott (Shawn) McMahon of Arizona, and Barry McMahon of Harpers Ferry; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard McMahon of Irwin; and one sister, Kay Gaskill of Iowa City. He is preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be directed to the family for a fund to be established. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com