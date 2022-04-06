James P. "Jim" Weber

March 29, 1937-April 4, 2022

WATERLOO-James P. "Jim" Weber, 85, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 4 at Rosewood Estates with his bride, Carol of 63 years at this side.

Jim was born March 29, 1937 near Gilbertville. He was the son of Edmund Nicholas and Rose Catherine Schmitz Weber. On August 2, 1958 he married Carol Ann Quint in Lamont.

Jim, like his dad, loved farming. In addition to farming the family homestead, just north of Raymond, he worked at the Rath Meatpacking Plant until its closure. He lived with his family in Gilbertville, then on the family homestead and finally retiring to Gilbertville, before moving to Rosewood with Carol in January, 2021.

Jim is survived by his wife, Carol; three daughters, Deb (Dennis) Deardorff and Sue (Anthony) Chara all of Denver, Colo. and Mary Kay (Creston) Van Wey of Dewar; two sons, Terry (Kelly) Weber of Independence and Tim (Sharon) Weber of Denver, Colo.; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; four siblings, Edmund "Eddie" Weber of Waterloo, Wilma Fischels of Jesup, Roberta Gray of Waterloo and Mary Jean Braun of Lompoc, Calif. and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Weber of Waterloo.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Elmer, Ronnie and Jack; a sister, Geneva Wallace and a granddaughter, Jessica Chara.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville with burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Raymond. Public visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 4:00 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church. The funeral service will be livestreamed at icsjchurch.org.

Memorials may be directed to the Bosco System or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, both in Gilbertville.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.