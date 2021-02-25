Menu
James Richard Willis
FUNERAL HOME
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home - Parkersburg
507 Second Street
Parkersburg, IA

James Richard Willis

James Richard Willis, age 73, of Aplington, died Monday, February 22, 2021, at Parker Place in Parkersburg

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., at the Steamboat Rock Baptist Church in Steamboat Rock, Iowa, with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Aplington.

Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Friday, at the Steamboat Rock Baptist Church in Steamboat Rock, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
12:30a.m. - 1:45p.m.
Steamboat Rock Baptist Church
Steamboat Rock, IA
Feb
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Steamboat Rock Baptist Church
Steamboat Rock, IA
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home - Parkersburg
I'll never forget the time I stayed over at the farm with Aunt Janelle and Uncle Jim to experience life on a farm. I helped out with some of the chores like milking cows, feeding the cats, and riding and driving the tractor with Jim! They were a fun couple of days full of hard work as well as fun times with family that have made for good memories. He will be missed
Haileigh Patton
February 25, 2021
I remember getting to go over to Uncle Jim and Aunt Janelle's farm for an overnight all by myself! I thought it was the coolest thing ever when I got to help milk the cows with Uncle Jim and ride in the tractor. That overnight is something that I will always remember. Family Christmas's were always special too! Especially when my family gave Uncle Jim mountain dew every year!
Maddie Patton
February 25, 2021
