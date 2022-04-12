Menu
James Philip "Toast" Witcraft
1949 - 2022
James Philip "Toast" Witcraft

March 18, 1949-April 9, 2022

DENVER-James Philip "Toast" Witcraft, 73, of Denver, Iowa, died Friday, April 9, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

Jim was born March 18, 1949, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of James E. and Dorothy M. (Bowers) Witcraft. He graduated from Fort Dodge High School in 1967. He worked for Illinois Central Railroad, served four years in the Navy, and returned to the railroad. In 2009, he retired after 42 years of service to the railroad.

A Celebration of Life will be held between from 11 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post upper level. Military Rites will be provided by the Waverly Veterans Honor Guard at 2:00 p.m. Private burial will be held in the Cedar Township Cemetery, Fonda, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187


