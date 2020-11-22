Jami Joy Cluts

July 14, 1986-November 16, 2020

CEDAR FALLS - Jami Joy Cluts, 34, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, November 16, 2020.

She was born July 14, 1986, in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Michael James and Jo Ellen Joy (Hanson) Flees. She graduated from Union High School in 2004. She married Nicholas Cluts in Reinbeck. They later divorced. She had been employed as a CNA at the Traer Nursing Home.

Survived by her children, Lillea and Ivan Cluts of Traer; parents, Michael and Jo Ellen Flees of Portage, WI; sister, Jenni (Paul) McCaughey of Waterloo; brother, Joshua Flees of Ames; maternal grandmother, Elayne Hanson of Portage, WI; and significant other, JD King of Cedar Falls. Preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Artis Hanson; and paternal grandparents, Edwin and Ramona Flees.

Private family services will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Richardson Funeral Service, with interment in the Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.