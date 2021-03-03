Jan Allan Figi

March 9, 1942-February 27, 2021

FAIRBANK-Jan Allan Figi, 78, of Fairbank, died Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City due to complications from heart surgery

Jan was born March 9, 1942, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Walter and Geraldine (Weiler) Figi. Jan graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1960. Following high school he took a job at John Deere. In August of 1962, he joined the United States Air Force. He did his basic training in Texas and trained as a Jet Aircraft Mechanic. Jan was then stationed at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in August of 1968. Following discharge he returned to work at John Deere until retiring in 1994.

Jan always had a love for horses. Over the years Jan shared that love with his kids and grandkids and enjoyed watching them ride and show. Jan was also a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. Jan and his family enjoyed many vacations on motorcycles traveling to different states to attend Christian motorcycle rallies. He spent most of his years living in Waterloo but also lived in Michigan and Texas before settling down in Fairbank where he enjoyed spending time with many different Amish families.

Jan is survived by his five children; Bridgette (Paul) Hinsley of Omaha, NE, Heather Figi of Parkersburg, Christen (Eva Mooty) Figi of Parkersburg, Yvette (Matt) Harmon of Aplington, Nicole (Verlyn) Fink of Valentine, NE; 15 grandchildren; Ali Parks, Justin Galles, Jocelyn Hinsley, Makayla Mennen, Allison Mennen, Dakota (Sha) Figi, Andrew Heidemann, Cody Figi, Nicholas Heidemann, Morgan Figi, Brady Harmon, Blake Harmon, Lydia Harmon, Kaylee Harmon and Kelly Figi, 5 great grandchildren, and a sister, Sandra Figi of Waterloo. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Geraldine Figi.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Masks and social distancing will be required. Public Graveside Services with military rites will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187