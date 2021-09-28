Jane A. Dallenbach

January 21, 1951-September 26, 2021

WATERLOO-Jane A. Dallenbach, 70, of Waterloo, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at NorthCrest Specialty Care, of natural causes.

She was born January 21, 1951 in Waterloo, daughter of Raymond and Lena Sadler Distler. She married Dennis R. Dallenbach on January 10, 1970 in Waterloo. He died June 18, 2011.

Jane is survived by: a son, Tim Dallenbach of Waterloo; two daughters, Sharon Dallenbach of Waterloo, Julie (Wayne) Lightly of Austin, Minn.; an honorary son, Jason (Billie Jo) Azbill of Cedar Falls, twelve grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tom (Nancy) Distler of Solon, Ray (Mary) Distler of Raymond; two sisters, Chris (Mark) McGraw of Davenport and Susie (Gary) Sankey of Cedar Falls; a sister-in-law, Sandra Distler of Gilbertville.

She was Preceded in death by: her husband; a brother, Mark Distler: and a sister, Mariel Distler.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 4th at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday October 3rd at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and continue for one hour before services at the church on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

