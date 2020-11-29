Jane E. Nelson

August 11, 1944-November 24, 2020

Jane Emma Nelson, 76, of Waterloo, died on November 24, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo. She was born August 11, 1944, in Cedar Falls; the daughter of Lawrence and Alice (Rechkemmer) Bingham. Jane was a 1961 graduate of Waverly High School.

She married Kenneth Nelson on March 3, 1962 at First Baptist Church in Waterloo, he preceded her in death on May 21, 2018. Jane worked at Schoitz Hospital, Iowa Securities, and for 23 years at Silverstone Group in Omaha, Neb. as a personal assistant to the President, retiring in 2002. Most recently, she volunteered at Highland Elementary School.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Ray (Dawn) Nelson, of Waterloo; step-son, Allan Kepler, of Keller, TX; step-daughter, Barbara Zirretta, Des Moines, IA; Eight grandchildren; Four great-grandchildren, and a sister, Patricia (Darrell) Young of Shell Rock.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her parents; two brothers, Michael Bingham and John Bingham; and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Kepler.

Services will be held 10:30am on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service – Kimball Chapel with private family burial at Garden of Memories. Masks are required.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

