Janet M. Adams

Janet Marie Adams, 73, of New Hartford, Iowa died early Wednesday morning, December 16, 2020, at the Cedar Falls Health Care Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at New Hartford United Methodist Church with Pastor Ben Epley officiating. Burial of cremains will follow in Beaver Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Janet's family for later designation.