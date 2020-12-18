Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Janet M. Adams
FUNERAL HOME
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA

Janet M. Adams

Janet Marie Adams, 73, of New Hartford, Iowa died early Wednesday morning, December 16, 2020, at the Cedar Falls Health Care Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at New Hartford United Methodist Church with Pastor Ben Epley officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial of cremains will follow in Beaver Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Social distancing and face masks are required for all services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Janet's family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
10:00a.m.
New Hartford United Methodist Church
IA
Dec
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
New Hartford United Methodist Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jan will be missed-My brothers and I appreciated Jan's efforts to make the family one. I will miss her and I am sure my brothers would feel the same. My condolences to her children and grandchildren. Sincerely Scott Adams
Scott Adams
December 18, 2020
