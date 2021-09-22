Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Janet Ann Appleton
FUNERAL HOME
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA

Janet Ann Appleton

August 16, 1951-September 18, 2021

FAIRFAX-Janet Ann Appleton, 70, of Fairfax, Iowa, died Saturday, September 18, 2021, at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family will greet guests from 9 – 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home, officiated by certified celebrant Amy Hart. A reception in Janet's honor will follow at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood. Guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and socially distance. Private burial will take place at Westview Cemetery, LaPorte City, Iowa, at a later date.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Avenue SW, Cedar, IA
Sep
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Avenue SW, Cedar, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
