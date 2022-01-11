Menu
Janet Mae Laures
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Janet Mae Laures

March 23, 1934-January 7, 2022

WATERLOO-Janet Mae Laures, 87, of Waterloo, died Friday, January 7, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

She was born March 23, 1934, in Marengo, the daughter of George and Marjorie Weaver Wagner. She married Donald J. Laures on April 7, 1956, in Iowa City and he preceded her in death on August 9, 2010.

Janet was employed as a cook at Friendship Village and was also a homemaker.

Survivors include: her children, Mark Laures of Waterloo, Chad Laures of Virginia, and Teresa Neuendorf of Cedar Falls; ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her brother, George "Lauren" Wagner; her son-in-law, Bruce Neuendorf.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 14, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. The mass will be livestreamed at www.queenofpeaceparish.net. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street, Waterloo, IA
Jan
14
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
IA
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
livestreamed at www.queenofpeaceparish.net, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
