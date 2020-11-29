Janet Marie Besh

February 14, 1940 - November 26, 2020

Janet Marie Besh, 80, passed away November 26, 2020 from complications with COVID-19.

Janet was born February 14, 1940 in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Viggo and Eva Petersen. Early in her career, Janet lived in Kansas City and worked for Braniff Airlines before returning to Cedar Falls to work for Ozark Airlines. She was united in marriage with Bruce Besh on February 16, 1963 and spent the next 57 years caring for her family and managing the office of Besh Trucking. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Janet loved her family dearly. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Janet is survived by her husband, Bruce; children, Kirk (Cathy), Ryan (Michelle); grandchildren, Benjamin (Sasha), Patrick, Jacob, Gabe, and Isaac; great-grandchildren, Kallin and Cameron; brothers, Don (Letha) Petersen, Dale Petersen; sister-in-law, Joyce Cassidy; and a host of extended family left to cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Eva Grace Bonney.

Graveside service will be 10:45 a.m. on December 9 at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the El Kahir Shrine Endowment Fund or Variety the Children's Charity of Iowa.

