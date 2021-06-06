Menu
Janice R. Bebee
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Janice R. Bebee

March 22, 1953-June 3,

HUDSON–Janice R. Bebee, 68, of Hudson, died Thursday, June 3, at home.

She was born March 22, 1953 in Waterloo, daughter of Edward and Mary Anne Herold. She married Danny J. Bebee on October 3, 1975 in Cedar Falls.

Janice graduated from Columbus High School in 1971 and attended University of Northern Iowa. She was employed with the Western Home Communities for over 20 years, retiring as Director of Environmental Services. She was active in raising and exhibiting dogs throughout the nation.

Survivors include: her husband; her daughter, Sarah Bebee of Hudson; and three brothers, Paul (Nan) Herold of Arizona; David (Linda) Herold of Cedar Falls and Doug Herold of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a sister-in-law, Roxanne Herold.

There will be no services. Inurnment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 6, 2021.
I´m so sorry for your families loss. I know she was very loved and will be greatly missed. Praying for you all.
Anna Gulsvig
Friend
June 8, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of you mom and wife.
Wanda Miller
Friend
June 6, 2021
