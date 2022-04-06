Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice Kay Corson
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
Send Flowers

Janice Kay Corson

September 11, 1945-April 4, 2022

CRESCO-Janice Kay Corson was born September 11, 1945 in Cresco, Iowa: the daughter of Howard and Lucille (Medhaug) Mintey. She was a member of the Evansdale AMVETS. Janice enjoyed playing slots at the casino, pepper, drinking Pepsi and cooking out. Her biggest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Janice passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at ProMedica at the age of 76 She is preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Christopher Rundel; three brothers: Robert, Donald and Gerald Mintey; a sister, Dixie Sutton and a son-in-law, Patrick Barfels. Janice is survived by a son, Ralph Louis (Debbie) Corson of Waterloo; two daughters: Brenda (Chanthone) Xayvongsa of Cedar Falls and Lisa Barfels of Elk Run Heights; a step-son, Daryl Corson of Evansdale; step-daughter, Theresa Fosselman of Waterloo; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Derifield of Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family

Memorial Visitation: Friday, April 8, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm

Memorial Services: Friday, April 8, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories at 2:00 pm

Burial at New Oregon Cemetery in Cresco at a later date.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Apr
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.