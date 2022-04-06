Janice Kay Corson

September 11, 1945-April 4, 2022

CRESCO-Janice Kay Corson was born September 11, 1945 in Cresco, Iowa: the daughter of Howard and Lucille (Medhaug) Mintey. She was a member of the Evansdale AMVETS. Janice enjoyed playing slots at the casino, pepper, drinking Pepsi and cooking out. Her biggest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Janice passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at ProMedica at the age of 76 She is preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Christopher Rundel; three brothers: Robert, Donald and Gerald Mintey; a sister, Dixie Sutton and a son-in-law, Patrick Barfels. Janice is survived by a son, Ralph Louis (Debbie) Corson of Waterloo; two daughters: Brenda (Chanthone) Xayvongsa of Cedar Falls and Lisa Barfels of Elk Run Heights; a step-son, Daryl Corson of Evansdale; step-daughter, Theresa Fosselman of Waterloo; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Derifield of Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family

Memorial Visitation: Friday, April 8, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm

Memorial Services: Friday, April 8, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories at 2:00 pm

Burial at New Oregon Cemetery in Cresco at a later date.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com