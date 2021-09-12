Menu
Janice Carol "Jan" Ferson
Janice "Jan" Carol Ferson

August 9, 1946-September 10, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Janice "Jan" Carol Ferson, age 75, died Friday, September 10, 2021 at her home in Cedar Falls.

She was born on August 9, 1946, in Waterloo, the daughter of Wilbert and Dorcas (Howe) Harmening. She graduated from Sumner High School in the class of 1964. On June 7, 1964, Jan was united in marriage to Daniel Ferson. He preceded her in death on January 10, 1992. Jan worked in food service for the Cedar Falls Schools, as well as a home care aide for Comfort Care. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: her love, Gary Klodt of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Teri (Joe) Caldwell of Asbury, and Chrissie (Chris) Moline of Webster City; four grandchildren, Morgan (Cort) Singleton of Indianola, Gina (Marshall) Weber of Ames, Lauren Caldwell of Asbury, and Austin (Gabby Conlon) Caldwell of Asbury; two great – granddaughters, Jovie Singleton and baby girl Weber on the way; a sister, Darlyce Grabow of Longmont, CO; and a brother, Dennis (Diane) Harmening of Grimes.

Preceded in death by: her husband, Dan; three brothers, James and Clark Harmening, and Jack Thomas.

A memorial service will be 11am Wednesday, September 15 at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Private family inurnment will be in Garden of Memories in Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street, Cedar, IA
Sep
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street, Cedar, IA
We love you Aunt Jan! You'll always be in our hearts and memories.
Eric Ferson
Family
September 13, 2021
