Janice K. Kittelson

(1942 - 2020)

Janice Kay Kittelson, 78, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Saturday, September 12, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born April 7, 1942 in Perry, IA, the daughter of George and Helen (Renfrow) Jones. Jan graduated from Charles City High School and UNI, where she earned her MA degree in Elementary Education. She was a Literacy Specialist in Cedar Falls for over 25 years. Jan was married to Robert O. Kittelson from 1962-1976 and had four children, Michael (Deb) Kittelson of Cedar Falls, Karla (Jay) Ortiz of Milton, FL, Kristian (deceased) (Jan Marie) Kittelson and Kerri (Douglas) Karsjens of Waverly. In 1993 she married David Martin of Cedar Rapids, and they were happily married until his death in 2006. David had four children from a previous marriage, Jennifer Hudson of Bend, OR, Phil (Amy) Martin and Leigh (Rick) Dahlem, both of Cedar Rapids, and Beth Martin of Ely, IA.

Jan was a truly devoted mother and wife. She enjoyed reading romance novels, watching the Hallmark Channel, and spending time with her family. Jan loved working on challenging crossword puzzles and crocheting scarves for local churches and homeless shelters.

She is survived by three of her children and her step children; ten grandchildren, Austin, Kody, Montana, Marisa, Ciara, Korbin, Klayton, Mia, Kit and Kylie, and two great grandchildren, Magnolia and Eleanor.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Celebration of Life will be private with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Direct memorials to C & W Rustic Hollow Shelter (No Kill Animal Shelter) in Nashua, IA. More info at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.