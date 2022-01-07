Menu
Janice "Jan" Webb
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Janice "Jan" Webb

July 19, 1953-January 3, 2022

WATERLOO-Janice "Jan" Webb, 68, of Waterloo, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at home of natural causes. She was born July 19, 1953, in Waterloo, daughter of Jack W. and Beverly E. Patava Wood and graduated from West High in 1972.

She married Jim "JR" Webb on July 15, 2000; he died January 5, 2019.

Jan worked at John Deere for 28 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of UAW Local 838 and was on Lofty's Pool League. Jan was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and attended many events. She was an excellent cook and baker, enjoyed her dog, Phyz, and most of all being with her grandson.

She is survived by her mother, Beverly Wood; son, Jason Wood; sister, Debra (Scott) Zegarac; and brother, Jeffrey (Wanda) Wood‚ all of Waterloo; a grandson, Cameron Wood; numerous nieces and nephews; and many great friends.

Jan is preceded in death by her father and husband.

Celebration of Life 12:00 noon to 5:00, Sunday, at Lofty's Lounge, Evansdale. Memorials to the family.

Arrangements by Locke on 4th, Waterloo. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lofty's Lounge
Evansdale, IA
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jason, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom. She was always so nice to us. Sending my love to you and your Family!
Erika Magruder (Langham)
Friend
January 9, 2022
