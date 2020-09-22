Jayne M. Lupkes

Clear Lake - Jayne Marie Lupkes, 61, died Friday, September 11, 2020, in Mason City.

A private memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Al Berge officiating.

Due to the coronavirus, the memorial service will be reserved for family. It will be recorded and available to watch online following the service. Friends and family are welcome to visit the farm, 804 425th Street, Kensett, for a celebration of life after the funeral from 1:00-4:00 PM, or come for a one on one visit in the coming months.

Interment will be held at Washington Reformed Church, Ackley, at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to the family to be distributed to a variety of causes that were meaningful to Jayne.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.