Jayne M. (Shimek) Lupkes

(1959 - 2020)

Joice – Jayne Marie (Shimek) Lupkes was one of the hardest working, can-do-anything women the world has ever known. Growing up on a dairy farm, she was the fifth of seven children born to Clarence and Roselyn (Bohr) Shimek, Elma. She was a great student and athlete, always with just enough mischief to frustrate the nuns at Notre Dame Catholic High School in Cresco.

After earning a degree at Hamilton Business College, she married Myron Lupkes on September 1, 1979. Together they built a life filled with love, adventure, and productivity. Jayne worked in the accounting and bookkeeping field for 30 years, while also farming, volunteering, and raising two children, Nick (Sara) and Jackie (Carl). In the last fifteen years, Myron and Jayne flipped multiple houses, with Jayne always having a vision for the potential of a home. The greatest of these projects was the recent rehab of the Clausen House in Clear Lake. She also became a licensed home inspector and electrician, starting her own electrical business, Acclaim Contracting.

She spent countless hours volunteering for the Worth County 4-H program and Iowa State University Extension & Outreach. Her passion and dedication earned her a spot in the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame. Her love of gardening was evident not only through the beautiful plants at her own home, but her time spent at Central Gardens in Clear Lake, planning the butterfly garden at the Worth County Fairgrounds, and starting a community garden in Northwood.

Without a doubt, her greatest joy was family, especially being "Grammie" to Morgan, Adelyn, Hudson, Isla, Grace, and three angel babies in heaven. She was always there to help anyone, as she showed her love by working beside you (and probably telling you how to do it!).

When He was ready, God tapped her on the shoulder and said it was her time. She passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 as the result of a severe spinal cord injury. Her legacy will live on though her friends, family, accomplishments and contribution to the Iowa Donor Network.

In addition to immediate family listed above, Jayne will be lovingly remembered by five siblings, Jeanene (Ed) Breitenstein of Montrose, IA, Anne (Jim) Ott of Cresco, IA, Tom (Bobbie) Shimek of Riceville, IA, John (Mary) Shimek of Ridgeway, IA and Pete (Randi) Shimek of Cresco; extended family, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and oldest sister, Mary Pat Shimek.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 3rd at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake. A memorial reception will be held at the family farm, 804 425th Street, Kensett, from 1:00 – 4:00 that afternoon. Family encourages everyone to be mindful of Covid, and take appropriate precautions. Individual visits to the farm in the coming months are more than welcome. The service will be recorded and available for viewing afterward on the Ward-Van Slyke website. Interment will be at Washington Reformed Church, Ackley, at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to the family, to be distributed to a variety of causes that were meaningful to Jayne.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.