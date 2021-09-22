Jean A. Henson

March 24, 1941-September 20, 2021

TRAER-Jean A. Henson, 80, of Traer, died on Monday, September 20, 2021 at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital at Waterloo of COVID. She was born on March 24, 1941, in Decatur, AL, to Clarence C. and Myrtle Burges Ward. Jean married Roy Henson on December 20, 1958, in Cullman County, AL; he died November 5, 1997. She was a supervisor at Waterloo Industries retiring in 1994. Jean had been a member of Heartland Vineyard Church. She loved to garden and can her own fruits and vegetables.

She is survived by sons, Gregg and Tim, both of Traer; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Howell and a brother, Edward Ward‚ both of Alabama. Jean is preceded in death by husband, Roy Henson Sr.; her parents; 3 sons, Patrick, Roy Jr., and Jeff in infancy; and a daughter, Barbara Ann Henson.

Services: 11:00 AM on Friday, September 24, at Garden View Chapel with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation for one hour before services. Memorials to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.