Jean A. Henson
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Jean A. Henson

March 24, 1941-September 20, 2021

TRAER-Jean A. Henson, 80, of Traer, died on Monday, September 20, 2021 at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital at Waterloo of COVID. She was born on March 24, 1941, in Decatur, AL, to Clarence C. and Myrtle Burges Ward. Jean married Roy Henson on December 20, 1958, in Cullman County, AL; he died November 5, 1997. She was a supervisor at Waterloo Industries retiring in 1994. Jean had been a member of Heartland Vineyard Church. She loved to garden and can her own fruits and vegetables.

She is survived by sons, Gregg and Tim, both of Traer; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Howell and a brother, Edward Ward‚ both of Alabama. Jean is preceded in death by husband, Roy Henson Sr.; her parents; 3 sons, Patrick, Roy Jr., and Jeff in infancy; and a daughter, Barbara Ann Henson.

Services: 11:00 AM on Friday, September 24, at Garden View Chapel with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation for one hour before services. Memorials to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Garden View Chapel
Waterloo, IA
Sep
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Garden View Chapel
Waterloo, IA
Sep
24
Burial
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers go out for you all. Jean was like the neighborhood Mom. We all loved her very much! So sorry we couldn't see her before her passing. With the pandemic we didn't want to put her at risk. Just know out thoughts are with you all today.
Kevin and Judy Peterman
Friend
September 24, 2021
Deepest sympathy from Mary ,Virginia. Joann, Steve, and State Senator Bill , Dotzler Family. Also Embassy and Volks Haus Family. Teresa Pfiffner , The Henson's have been near and dear too our hearts for many years! God Bless, our hearts are with you!
Mary Dotzler Schmitz
Family
September 23, 2021
