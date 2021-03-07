Menu
Jean L. Nelson
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Jean L. Nelson

February 20, 1925-March 5, 2021

Jean L. Nelson, 96, of Waterloo, died Fri., March 5, 2021. She was born Feb. 20, 1925, daughter of John D. and Jenny Moline Anderson. She graduated from East High and married her beloved William G. "Bill" Nelson Dec. 9, 1946 at First Baptist Church. Jean was co-owner/accountant of Nelson/Teare Heating, Cooling & Electric, librarian at the Waterloo Public Library and a faithful member of First Baptist Church. She was president of the American Baptist Women, member of Blue Star Mothers, PEO Chapter KS, Friendship Circle and enjoyed quilting, music, gardening, and traveling. Family was the center of Jean's life. She loved the farm, raising her three children and her years in Florida, Holiday Lake and Friendship Village. She will be remembered for the way she made everyone feel loved along with her pies and peanut brittle. She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Toby) Teare‚ Waterloo; son, Tim (Vickie) Nelson‚ Warsaw‚ MO; daughter-in-law, Kathy Nelson; three grandchildren, Matthew (Michelle) Nelson, Aaron (Julie) Teare, Anne (Rye) Lange; seven great-grandchildren, Sophie Jean, Max, and Gloria Lange, Adam, Will, Emma, and Macy Teare; and a brother, Richard "Dick" Anderson. Jean was preceded in death by her husband; a son, John Nelson; and a grandson, Jed Nelson. Public visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 at Locke Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required at the family's request. Private family services will be held with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church or Friendship Village. For more visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kent and Ann Orchard
March 7, 2021
We were neighbors of the Nelsons when they lived on the corner of Forest and Hammond and we lived on the corner of Forest and Randolph. I remember the family fondly.
Jane Morris Annett
March 7, 2021
Carol, Sorry to read about the loss of your beautiful mother. I never realized this is your family. In growing up, I remember your family being friends with the Shimps. Hugs to you.
Keith and Kathy Blum
March 7, 2021
