Jean Shannon

April 14, 1930-September 18, 2021

GRUNDY CENTER-Jean Shannon, 91, passed away at Creekside Living in Grundy Center on the morning of September 18th, 2021 from complications of Alzheimer's disease.

Public visitation for Jean will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Engelkes Abels Funeral Home located at 509 4th Street, in Grundy Center, Iowa. Following the visitation, the family is honoring Jean's wishes and cremation rites will be accorded. An interment will be taking place in Adel, Iowa this fall, and a Celebration of Life will be held in Des Moines in the summer of 2022. For further information or to leave a condolence please visit www.abeslfunearlhomes.com.

Jean Marie Ingebritson was born on April 14th, 1930 in Swea City to Julius C. and Sylvia A. (Robinson) Ingebritson. She graduated with honors from Crystal Lake High School in 1948. Jean was united in marriage to Earl W. Rogers in 1949 and had three children. They later divorced.

Jean will be lovingly remembered for her vivacious personality, her stunning natural beauty, wonderful sense of humor, and for being a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Jean was a devout Christian and was last a member of the West Des Moines United Methodist Church.

Jean was most known for being blessed with a beautiful singing voice. She sang regularly with big bands, pop, and gospel groups as well as solo performances across the country for the best part of 70 years. Jean also took part in recording several gospel albums. As a teenager, Jean won a singing contest and flew to New York to sing on national radio. Jean was also an avid traveler and went on many wonderful trips around the globe- her favorite being several trips to Hawaii with her son Tim's family.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Julie A. Kruger (Delmar) of Parkersburg and two sons, Timothy J. Rogers (Adrienne Chaet) of Eugene, OR and Michael L. Rogers, PhD (Mary-Jane Weber) of Los Alamos, NM, and seven grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters: Mary Maze (Don) of Austin, TX and Susan J. Cline (Jack) of Waukee, three nieces and five nephews. Her daughter Julie cared for her for several years while she battled Alzheimer's.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, her brother Phillip J. Ingebritson, her second husband, Fredrick L. Shannon, and her partner of 16 years, Marvin A. Morford.