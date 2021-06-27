Jean Ann Smith

September 23, 1927-June 23, 2021

SUMNER-Jean A. Smith, 93, of Sumner, died on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at her home.

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 10:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with Rev. Donald Komboh celebrating. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Sumner. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 30, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner and for one hour preceding the Mass on Thursday. A Scripture Service will be held at 7:30 PM at the Church on Wednesday. Memorials may be made in Jean's name to the Voice of the Martyrs at www.persecution.com. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Jean's family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilneserettig.com.

Jean Ann, daughter of Peter and Elizabeth (Weis) Dondlinger was born September 23, 1927, in Springbrook, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. Jean received her education at the St. Peter and Paul Catholic School. On May 3, 1949, she was united in marriage with Valentine L. Smith at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. The couple farmed north of Sumner for forty four years before moving in to town in 1994. Jean was a long time member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, and baking.

Jean is survived by her ten children, Patrick (Rosalie) Smith of Sumner, Carol (Randy) Swanson of Stewartville, Minnesota, Gary Smith of Sumner, Sandra Wenthold of Atkinson, Illinois, Barbara (James) Halbur of Carroll, Dennis (Sondra) Smith of Ames, Valentine (Kathie) Smith, Jr. of Ft. Myers Beach, Florida, Timothy (Lisa) Smith of Glidden, Ronald (Lila) Smith of Carroll, and Donald (Mary) Smith of Fredericksburg; forty one grandchildren; forty eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Adeline Hefel of Dubuque and Juliane (Rich) Frank of Bellevue; and sister-in-law, Ailene Dondlinger of Springbrook.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Valentine, Sr. on May 17, 2000; great-grandson, Jace Smith; daughter-in-law, Patricia Smith; son-in-law, Larry Wenthold; two brothers, Norbert and Eldred Dondlinger; two sisters and their husbands, Anna Mae (Leon) Steffen and Iva (Jack) Oberbroeckling; and brother-in-law, Bernard Hefel.