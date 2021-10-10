Menu
Jean Ann Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Monona
500 W Center St
Monona, IA

Jean Ann Smith

MONONA-Jean Ann Smith, 94, Monona, Iowa, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Garden View in Monona, Iowa.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 4-7pm with a 7pm rosary at the Leonard – Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa. Visitation will also be held one hour before mass time at the church on Tuesday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 11am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monona, Iowa. The Rev. Chris Podhajsky will be the celebrant.

Burial will follow in the Postville Cemetery, Postville, Iowa.

Leonard – Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 10, 2021.
