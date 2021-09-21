Menu
Jean Ann Southard
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Jean Ann Southard

December 31, 1945-September 18, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Jean Ann Southard, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at MercyOne-Waterloo.

She was born December 31, 1945, in Iowa Falls, IA, the daughter of Glen and Marian (Eady) Ubban. On December 24, 1962, she was united in marriage to Gary Davis Southard in Waterloo. He died November 26, 2017. She received her LPN degree from Hawkeye Tech. She worked as a staff nurse at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls for forty years, retiring in 2009.

Survived by: her daughter, Michelle (Matt) Haan of Hudson, IA; grandchildren, Micah (Brooke) Haan of Gywinn Oak, MD, and Morgan and McKenzie Haan, both of Hudson; great grandson, Jaxon Haan; and sister, Jolaine (Paul) Roberts of Lafayette, IN.

Preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, Reuben and Alice Eady; and paternal grandparents, Peter and Mae Ubben.

Services 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Cedar Falls Gospel Hall, with interment in the Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Richardson Funeral Service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cedar Falls Gospel Hall for Missions. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. The family requests those that are unvaccinated please wear a mask.

She enjoyed traveling, camping, and viewing God's spectacular creations.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street, Cedar, IA
Sep
23
Service
1:30p.m.
Cedar Falls Gospel Hall
1302 Walnut Street, Cedar, IA
