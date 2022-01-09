Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey Lee Vogt
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

Jeffrey Lee Vogt

May 13, 1956-December 30, 2021

WATERLOO–Jeffrey Lee Vogt, 65, left this world on December 30th, 2021 to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded with love by his family in the Neurotrauma ICU at Mercy One in Des Moines, Iowa after suffering a freak catastrophic fall on December 21 in his apartment parking lot in Waterloo.

Jeff was born May 13, 1956 in Waterloo, Iowa to Mary Hutchison Vogt and Floyd Vogt. He lived mostly in Waterloo during his childhood, graduating from West High in 1974. He joined the Navy in 1980 and was medically discharged that same year. He held various jobs in Waterloo and Des Moines before he was put on full disability over twenty years ago. Jeff was at different times in his life a faithful member of AA and enjoyed many friends in the fellowship, as well as enjoying his many lifelong friends and people he lived with over the years. In the early 2000s, Jeff affirmed his faith in Jesus Christ through full immersion baptism at First Federated Church in Des Moines, elated that he was receiving the gift of grace and eternal life.

Jeff had a hard life but tried to stay positive and independent. He was a talented ball player as a kid and young man, and a skilled pool player throughout his life. He was a giving, loving, entertaining, and faithful family member and friend, always interested in other peoples' lives. He loved to reminisce and tell stories, in great detail, and share his very sweet and sometimes cosmic perceptions of the world around him. Yes, he believed in mermaids and that squirrels build their nests at the tops of the trees to rock their babies while they are gone.

Jeff is survived by his sister Valerie Vogt Bravender and husband Craig of Waterloo, his sister Tammy Draper Torstenson and husband Ted of Waukee, Iowa, their families and his sister Shawn's family, along with many loved friends and extended family. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Mary Hoerst and Floyd Vogt, stepfather George Draper and his wife Barb, stepfather Norman Hoerst, sister Shawn Vogt, and brother Bruce Vogt.

Cremation services were provided by the Iowa Cremation Society and a Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the spring in Waterloo. We would like to thank all the staff in the Mercy One NeuroTrauma ICU in Des Moines for their kind, respectful, honest and professional care and support given to Jeff and his family throughout his nine days there.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Thoughts and prayers coming your way at this most difficult time. Many fond memories of playing softball and partying with Jeff. A great guy, he will be missed. RIP Jeff
Bentley Russ
Friend
January 14, 2022
sorry for the loss of jeff it floored me
gary hart
School
January 12, 2022
I´ve known JACKIE since seventh grade it was Junior high I kept in touch with him through all these years and did you get to spend time with him here and there he was truly a good person he had a heart of gold and I loved his laugh he used to come over and pick me up and his Cadillac and he would come to my house and we would barbecue he really liked doing that I´ve had so much fun through my life with him He will be deeply missed I thought your prayers are for your family he was a great friend and I loved him as a brother from another mother please let me know when you have your celebration of life pleaseThank you
Lester Jensen
Friend
January 10, 2022
Tammy, sorry to hear about Jeff. My memory of Jeff was at West Junior High School baseball. I remember him having an awesome curveball. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
JOHN SCHAEFER
January 10, 2022
Tammy , Valarie and family, you are all in my thoughts and prayers . Jeff was a sweetheart and I always enjoyed him when he was in Waukee. I can´t imagine the great loss you all feel ! Love and Hugs to you all. God Bless
Julie Reynolds
Friend
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Jeff was a huge part of the apartment community and will be sorely missed. There is a great void and I will miss seeing Jeff when I visit the property. My condolences to all of you.
Debra L Frost
Work
January 9, 2022
Tammy, I was sorry to read about Jeff´s passing. The obituary in the Courier gave a good insight into his life after he passed through the Waterloo Schools. When I saw his name, it rang a bell and then I read your name as his sister. The puzzle then fit together and I remembered from long ago at West Junior when I was your English 8 teacher. I thought of you last month. Perhaps I now know why. Condolences. Mrs. Dutcher
Terry Ross Dutcher
January 9, 2022
We were so sad to hear of Jeff´s accident and passing. Mark´s mom, Marcia, has lived in the same apartment building as Jeff for many years. We would often see Jeff outside as we came to visit and he would always say hello and chat with us a bit. Marcia told us that he was always helpful and early in her time there he would make a big batch of soup and share it with the neighbors. He sounds like a wonderful man. We hope you have lots of good memories to cherish in the days ahead.
Amy & Mark Dutton
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results