Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeraldeen K. "Jeri" Gronewold
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Jeraldeen K. "Jeri" Gronewold

January 25, 1941-March 6, 2021

Jeraldeen K. "Jeri" Gronewold, 80 of Waterloo, formerly of Dumont, died at Unity Point Hospital Allen Memorial Hospital on March 6, 2021. She was born January 25, 1941 on the farm in rural Black Hawk County, daughter of Warren L. Sr. and Mae V. Craft Schrader. Jeri graduated from Geneseo High School in 1959; received bachelor's degree from UNI in 1963; received certification for E.M.T.I.D. from NAIC in 1982. She married Herman Gronewold, they later divorced. She taught Business Education at Dumont High School from 1963 67, was co owner of the Dumont Bowling Alley for several years known for her deserts. Jeri was an EMT-ID with the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Service. Later, she worked for Kelsey Coop Creamery, then Scheels in the Acct. Dept. (Crossroads Mall), and later at the Waterloo EconoFoods as their bookkeeper from 1993 until its closing in 2003. Jeri was a senior companion with Hawkeye Community College from 2005. She was a member of South Waterloo Church of the Brethren and was active in church choir and WOW (women's group). She enjoyed reading mystery novels, gardening, and had love for her cats. Jeri is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Dan) Callahan of Independence, son, Jerald Gronewold of Ankeny, and daughter, Heather Gronewold of Cedar Rapids; 11 grandchildren; brother, Warren (Joanne) Schrader Jr. of Carol Stream, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister-in-law, Joanne Schrader.

Memorial Services: 11AM Friday, March 12, 2021 at the South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, Waterloo. Family inurnment will follow the services in the West View Cemetery, LaPorte City

Visitation: Family will greet friends an hour before services.

Memorials: South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Assoc

Arrangements by Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
South Waterloo Church of the Brethren
Waterloo, IA
Mar
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
South Waterloo Church of the Brethren
Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.