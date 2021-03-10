Jeraldeen K. "Jeri" Gronewold

January 25, 1941-March 6, 2021

Jeraldeen K. "Jeri" Gronewold, 80 of Waterloo, formerly of Dumont, died at Unity Point Hospital Allen Memorial Hospital on March 6, 2021. She was born January 25, 1941 on the farm in rural Black Hawk County, daughter of Warren L. Sr. and Mae V. Craft Schrader. Jeri graduated from Geneseo High School in 1959; received bachelor's degree from UNI in 1963; received certification for E.M.T.I.D. from NAIC in 1982. She married Herman Gronewold, they later divorced. She taught Business Education at Dumont High School from 1963 67, was co owner of the Dumont Bowling Alley for several years known for her deserts. Jeri was an EMT-ID with the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Service. Later, she worked for Kelsey Coop Creamery, then Scheels in the Acct. Dept. (Crossroads Mall), and later at the Waterloo EconoFoods as their bookkeeper from 1993 until its closing in 2003. Jeri was a senior companion with Hawkeye Community College from 2005. She was a member of South Waterloo Church of the Brethren and was active in church choir and WOW (women's group). She enjoyed reading mystery novels, gardening, and had love for her cats. Jeri is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Dan) Callahan of Independence, son, Jerald Gronewold of Ankeny, and daughter, Heather Gronewold of Cedar Rapids; 11 grandchildren; brother, Warren (Joanne) Schrader Jr. of Carol Stream, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister-in-law, Joanne Schrader.

Memorial Services: 11AM Friday, March 12, 2021 at the South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, Waterloo. Family inurnment will follow the services in the West View Cemetery, LaPorte City

Visitation: Family will greet friends an hour before services.

Memorials: South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Assoc

Arrangements by Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138.

