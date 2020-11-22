Jerome "Jerry" Morse Hammer

September 23, 1942-November 16, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-Jerome "Jerry" Morse Hammer, 78, of Cedar Falls passed away at Cedar Valley Hospice Home on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born September 23, 1942, in Lac Qui Parle, MN, son of Joseph and Ragna (Morseth) Hammer. Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Anita Dvergsten, on May 18, 1963, in Bremerton, WA. After serving in the US Navy, the couple moved to Cedar Falls where he worked for John Deere until his retirement in 2015. Anita preceded him in death in 1993. Jerry was married to Nancy (Nemmers) Cawelti on September 29, 1994, at Nazareth Lutheran in Cedar Falls.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Anita; and a brother, Roland. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Nancy; his sons, Brian Hammer of Dunkerton and Mike Hammer of MS; his daughter, Julie (Tim Knebel) Barth of Cedar Falls; step sons, Ryan (Kim) Cawelti of Cedar Falls and Chris (J.J.) Cawelti of Keller, TX; 3 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Adeline Johnson of St. Paul, MN.

Due to COVID-19, Jerry's family has held a private funeral service with burial at Greenwood Cemetery of Cedar Falls at this time. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the Family.

Jerry was a huge fan of the Minnesota Vikings. He loved doing jigsaw puzzles, gardening, landscaping and feeding the birds. Above all, Jerry cherished time with his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids.