Jerry William Hadley

September 5, 1934-September 7, 2021

TRAER-Jerry William Hadley, 87 years of age, of Traer (formerly of Dysart), passed away at Cedar Valley Hospice Home on September 7, 2021, with his loving family by his side.

Jerry was born in Rockwell City, Iowa to Walter and Helen (Cook) Hadley on September 5, 1934. He grew up in the Rockwell City and Greenfield areas. He attended the University of Iowa for a semester to study newspaper and Linotype education.

On July 19, 1958, he married Carole Marie Klemp at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Readlyn, Iowa. Together they raised three daughters - Julie, Lisa, and Dana.

He was employed by the Waverly newspaper, Collins Radio printing departments, and retired from the Waterloo Courier after 31 years. After retiring in 1999, he became custodian of Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart for 25 years. Jerry also was employed by and enjoyed delivering medications for the NuCara Pharmacy in Traer for 14 years.

Jerry loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, always cheering on the football and basketball teams. He also enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carole; daughters, Julie Stanton of Marshalltown and Lisa (Larry) Formanek of Belle Plaine. He is also survived by grandchildren Jared (Shannon) Stanton, Nick (Lindsay) Stanton, Megan (Beau) Woosley, Joel (Lindsay) Formanek, Jill (Luke) Albert, Jordan Formanek, Chelsie (Darin) Schmidt, Matthew Prestemon, Garrett Prestemon, and 17 precious great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Dale Hadley, sister Donna Moore, and daughter Dana Prestemon.

A visitation will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at the Dysart Cemetery with a luncheon afterwards at the church. Memorials can be directed to the family. Overton Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com