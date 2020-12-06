Jerry K. Lang

September 25, 1946-November 27, 2020

Jerry K. Lang, 74, of Lake Placid, FL passed away November 27th at Highlands Regional Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19. There will be no services at this time due to the pandemic.

Jerry was born September 25, 1946 in Waterloo, IA, the son of Mabel and Hod Lang. He married Tasha Lang and had 3 daughters. They later divorced. After 28 years he retired from US West and started Lang's Home Maintenance.

He married Bernie Kubalsky in May 2000 and they moved to Florida in September 2011 to retire in the sunshine.

Jerry never met a stranger – he was full of life – loved to dance, go to casinos, take day trips, fish, he could fix anything and would help a friend in any way possible.

He is survived by his wife, Bernie, his daughters Terri (Rich) Somsky of Kissimmee, FL; Shelley (Bob) Doenhoefer, Lawton, IA; and Brenda Alberts (Rick Deklotz) of Shellsburg, IA; His stepchildren Angie (Nick) Maral of Papillion, NE and Carl (Elisha) Kubalsky of Bettendorf, IA; 10 Grandchildren Ben, Anna and Becca Dreessen, Robby Doenhoefer, Cody (Amanda) Alberts, Tyler, Allison and Lucas Maral and Priya and Alina Kubalsky.

If you would like to send a card and share a memory with the family please send to: Brenda Alberts PO BOX 391 Shellsburg, IA 52332.