Jerry Lou Livingston

August 1, 1940-February 25, 2021

PARKERSBURG-Jerry Lou Livingston, age 80, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of Philip and Cecil (Marquette) Livingston on August 1, 1940, in Wadena, Iowa. In 1958, he graduated from Wadena High School. Jerry attended Upper Iowa University and graduated with his Bachelor's Degree in Business. He earned his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Northern Iowa.

On June 17, 1967, Jerry was united in marriage with Rae Ann Luck at the United Methodist Church in New Hartford, Iowa. To this union, two children were born. Over the years, the couple has made their home in Urbana, Prescott, Dunkerton and Dayton, Iowa. They also lived in Normanna and Skidmore, Texas. Jerry worked as Principal in Dunkerton and Dayton. He retired from Beeville Independent School District of Beeville, Texas in 1999, after 30 years of teaching typing and accounting in the high school. Jerry sponsored many successful student competitors at UIL competitions. He also taught business at Beeville Community College. On October 31, 2001, Jerry and Rae Ann moved to Parkersburg.

Jerry was a member of the Parkersburg United Methodist Church. He was a past member of the Beeville First Presbyterian Church. Jerry was also a member of the Texas State Teachers Association. In his free time, Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and collecting antique typewriters.

Jerry died Thursday, February 25, 2021, at his home in Parkersburg, of natural causes. He is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Rae Ann on December 4, 2008; his parents; one brother, Donald Livingston; and two sisters, Mable Kinkade and Lillian MacTaggert.

Jerry is survived by one son, David (Elizabeth) Livingston of Allentown, Pennsylvania; one daughter, LaDonna (Shawn) Kelley of New Baden, Illinois; two grandsons, Joshua and Logan Kelley, both of New Baden; one brother, Arthur (Lorraine) Livingston of Waterloo, Iowa; and one sister-in-law, Lorraine Livingston of West Union, Iowa.

Private Burial Service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wadena Cemetery in Wadena, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m.to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services - Parkersburg, Funeral Home. Family and friends will be asked to wear masks and remain 6 feet apart while attending the visitation.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

