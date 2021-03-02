Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry Lou Livingston
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home - Parkersburg
507 Second Street
Parkersburg, IA

Jerry Lou Livingston

August 1, 1940-February 25, 2021

PARKERSBURG-Jerry Lou Livingston, age 80, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of Philip and Cecil (Marquette) Livingston on August 1, 1940, in Wadena, Iowa. In 1958, he graduated from Wadena High School. Jerry attended Upper Iowa University and graduated with his Bachelor's Degree in Business. He earned his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Northern Iowa.

On June 17, 1967, Jerry was united in marriage with Rae Ann Luck at the United Methodist Church in New Hartford, Iowa. To this union, two children were born. Over the years, the couple has made their home in Urbana, Prescott, Dunkerton and Dayton, Iowa. They also lived in Normanna and Skidmore, Texas. Jerry worked as Principal in Dunkerton and Dayton. He retired from Beeville Independent School District of Beeville, Texas in 1999, after 30 years of teaching typing and accounting in the high school. Jerry sponsored many successful student competitors at UIL competitions. He also taught business at Beeville Community College. On October 31, 2001, Jerry and Rae Ann moved to Parkersburg.

Jerry was a member of the Parkersburg United Methodist Church. He was a past member of the Beeville First Presbyterian Church. Jerry was also a member of the Texas State Teachers Association. In his free time, Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and collecting antique typewriters.

Jerry died Thursday, February 25, 2021, at his home in Parkersburg, of natural causes. He is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Rae Ann on December 4, 2008; his parents; one brother, Donald Livingston; and two sisters, Mable Kinkade and Lillian MacTaggert.

Jerry is survived by one son, David (Elizabeth) Livingston of Allentown, Pennsylvania; one daughter, LaDonna (Shawn) Kelley of New Baden, Illinois; two grandsons, Joshua and Logan Kelley, both of New Baden; one brother, Arthur (Lorraine) Livingston of Waterloo, Iowa; and one sister-in-law, Lorraine Livingston of West Union, Iowa.

Private Burial Service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wadena Cemetery in Wadena, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m.to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services - Parkersburg, Funeral Home. Family and friends will be asked to wear masks and remain 6 feet apart while attending the visitation.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home - Parkersburg
507 Second Street, Parkersburg, IA
Mar
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
507 Second Street, Parkersburg, IA
Mar
4
Burial
10:30a.m.
Wadena Cemetery
Wadena, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home - Parkersburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home - Parkersburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.