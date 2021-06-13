Jerry Parsons Mahacek

April 28, 1944-January 2, 2021

On a spring day on April 28, 1944, Jerry Parsons Mahacek was born to Francis Joseph (Frank or Tex) Mahacek and Esther Florence Mahacek in Sioux Falls, SD. On a wintry Iowa morning with the arrival of a new year January 2, 2021, Jerry passed away at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, IA. Jerry had a 20-year struggle with health issues, but his passing came at the hands of pneumonia, influenza and COVID-19.

Raised in Sheldon, IA, his family moved to LeMars, IA in 1955. While attending LeMars High School, Jerry played halfback on the football team and the trumpet in the Jazz Band, which became his life-long passion. His sophomore year in high school, he began romancing a young lady, Lynette Fulton. Together, they graduated from high school in 1962. Jerry attended Morningside College and then the University of South Dakota at Vermillion. Jerry and Lynette married in the United Church of Christ in Vermillion on September 30, 1965, which was the beginning of a devoted 55-year marriage. Jerry graduated with a degree in English in 1966 and taught English at Vermillion High School and Dike High School in Dike, IA. Together, they raised their children Shyla, Andrew (Drew), and Senna.

Shifting his professional aspirations, Jerry returned to graduate school at the University of Iowa Dental School in Iowa City, IA, graduating in 1977. Selecting Waverly, IA for his dental practice, Waverly became his primary residence for the next 44 years. Jerry was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. Long committed to his patients, he practiced dentistry until health issues forced his retirement in 2002. Even in retirement, Jerry continued to share his dental expertise as a volunteer, helping those in need at the Iowa Missions of Mercy, a community dental clinic. Jerry and Lynette enjoyed their home in the warmth of Seminole, FL for the winter months. Jerry enjoyed fishing, golfing, biking, boating, camping, and playing trumpet in both the Waverly and St. Petersburg, FL community bands. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with family.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Rhonda Mahacek. He is survived by his wife, Lynette, and his three children: Shyla of Iowa City, IA; Drew and his wife, Carol and their three children Ella, Parker, and Charlotte of Webster Groves, MO and Senna and Richard(Meanwell) and children Hunter and Tommy of Land O'Lakes, FL. And his brother Jim Mahacek of Lake Forest, CA.

The cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10:30 am at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials on Jerry's behalf to the Waverly Health Center Foundation or to a charity of your choice.

"Dreams bring back the memories, and the memories bring back you."