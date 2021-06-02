Menu
Jessie M. Bogardus
1935 - 2021
Jessie M. Bogardus

July 29, 1935-May 30, 2021

DENVER-Jessie M. Bogardus, 85, of Denver, IA, formerly of Waterloo, died on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo. She was born on July 29, 1935 in Waterloo, to Si Willey and Bernice Evelyn Bolton Luck. Jessie married Kenneth Bogardus in 1953 and they later divorced. She was a homemaker. She is survived by 3 daughters, Debbie (Arnie) Freilinger‚ Waterloo; Cindy (Jeff) Wallace‚ Charles City and Donna (Tom) Kragel‚ Traer; 2 sons, Randy (Cheryl) Bogardus‚ Gilbertville and Terry (Kelly) Bogardus‚ Waterloo; 9 grandchildren: Courtney, Chasity, Cory, Randy, Troy, Keri, Jade, Jaxson and Jersey; and several great grandchildren. Jessie is preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Kathy Bogardus; sister, Sandra Luck; and brother, Maynard Luck.

Services: 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 3, at Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene, Waterloo with burial at Beaver Grove Cemetery, New Hartford. Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 2, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 2, 2021.
