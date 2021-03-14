Jill Evans

March 12, 1938-March 5, 2021

WAUKEE-Jill Evans, 82, died March 5, 2021 at Taylor House UnityPoint Hospice, Des Moines, Iowa after a short bout with cancer. She was born March 12, 1938 in Elma, Iowa, the daughter of Robley Merritt and Kathryn Emogene (Casey) Evans.

Jill graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Waterloo, Iowa, in 1956. She went on to attend the University of Northern Iowa and graduated in 1960 with a degree in speech language pathology. Later, she obtained her masters degree in speech language pathology in 1976. She was employed at Area Education Agency (AEA) 7 Cedar Falls and worked in the Waterloo Community School District as a speech language pathologist for 35 years, retiring in approximately 1995.

Upon retiring, Jill moved to Tree Lakes Resort in Palmetto, Florida. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed travelling. Her last major trip was a South African safari in 2016. Jill loved the beach, sunshine, and socializing with friends in Florida. She enjoyed riding her bike and her pets throughout her life, including dogs Chipper and Molly, and cat, Casey. She was fiercely independent. Some of Jill's favorite aphorisms were "attitude of gratitude" and "hang loose, mother goose".

Jill moved to Waukee, Iowa in October 2018 to be close to family. Jill was preceded in death by her parents, brother, John Robley Evans, Bloomington, Minnesota, and niece, Megan Theresa (McNally) Little, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

She is survived by sister, Kate (Evans) McNally, Johnston, Iowa; nieces, nephew, and their respective spouses, Ernest and Colleen (McNally) Jennings, Chalan Pago, Guam, Robert and Erin (McNally) Poche, Johnston, Iowa, Jeffrey and Julie (McMaine) Evans, Bloomington, Minnesota, and Anne Evans, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and many cousins and great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 19th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustin Catholic Church, Des Moines, Iowa. The family will be available to meet guests one hour prior to the service. The church is following COVID safety measures and masks are required. The service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend. Please visit Jill's obituary on ilesfuneralhomes.com for a link 10 minutes prior to the service. A private family burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines, Iowa. Dunn's Funeral Home in Des Moines is in charge of arrangements.