Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jill L. Heiple
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Jill L. Heiple

August 15, 1942-September 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Jill L. Heiple, 79, of Waterloo, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Parker Place in Parkersburg. She was born August 15, 1942, in Waterloo the daughter of Lynn and Arloa Edwards Conway. She was a graduate of Waterloo West High School and Pitzie's School of Beauty. She married John Paul Heiple in May of 1963; he preceded her in death on November 14, 1993. Jill worked at a cosmetologist for many years at JCPenny's Beauty Salon. Survived by: two sons, Tony (Debbie) Heiple of Cape Coral, FL, Troy (Angie) Heiple of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Hunter Heiple, Zach & Abby Buss, Taylor, Connor and Christian Chapman; a sister, Sharon (Jerry) Roberts of Broken Arrow, OK; and a brother, Darrell (Susan) Conway of Fish Creek, WI. Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, Robert Conway. Memorials Services: will be held at a later date. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.