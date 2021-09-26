Jill Elaine (Engstrom) Smith

November 6,1945-September 14,2021

WATERLOO-Jill Elaine (Engstrom) Smith, age 75, passed away peacefully at her brother's home on September 14,2021, under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. She was born in Waterloo on November 6,1945, daughter of Eugene and LaVonne (Ehrig) Engstrom and graduated from East High School in 1965. Jill worked at Siberts Laundry for many years. She married Stephen Smith on September 24,1983. He passed away on November 1,1999.

She is survived by: two brothers Craig(Patrice) Engstrom and Tim(Kristi) Engstrom, both of Waterloo; one sister, Marie(Fred) Nolting of Corinth, Texas; three brothers-in-law, Larry(Pat) Smith, Carroll(Luveina) Smith and Robert(Lydia) Smith; two sisters-in-law, Sandra Prister and Beverly Knot and many nieces and nephews. Jill was preceded in death by: her parents, husband, and one brother, Arlo Engstrom. She enjoyed traveling, family and church activities.

A celebration of Jill's life will be held at the Elk Run Heights Community Center, 5042 Lafayette Rd. Elk Run Heights, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on October 1,2021. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice for their wonderful services.