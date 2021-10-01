Menu
Jo Anne Neal
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Jo Anne Neal

May 9, 1940-September 29, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Jo Anne Neal, 81, of Cedar Falls died on Wednesday, Sept 29, 2021, at her home while under hospice care. Jo Anne was born in Lime Springs, IA, on May 9, 1940, to Tudor and Eunice (Trygstad) Price. Jo Anne graduated from Waterloo East High in 1958. In 1960, Jo Anne was married to Thomas Wade who preceded her in death December 18, 1978. She married Paul Neal on September 29, 1990, in Greenview, IL.

She worked at AEA7 for over 20 years, retiring in 2002. She was a talented knitter and quilter and her pleasures included shopping, baseball (Cubs), college basketball (Iowa), music, her flower garden, and her family. She and her husband Paul enjoyed country line dancing together and friends described them as "smooth". Her favorite job was as a kindergarten assistant/teacher for 4 and 5-year-olds in Stone Mountain, GA, however she said her greatest position in life was being a child of God, a wife to her loving husband and being a mom to Bill, David, Cari and Cathy.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Neal; her sons, Bill Wade of Cedar Falls, IA, David Wade of Waterloo; daughters Carolyn (Brad) Bock of Waterloo and Catherine (Korey) Miller of Cedar Rapids; stepchildren, Rachel Nielsen of Olathe, KS and Kory Neal, Houston, TX; brother Bob Roisum of Cedar Rapids, IA; sister Barb Roisum of Fruita, CO and stepbrother John Roisum of Kennesaw, GA. She also leaves eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Proceeded in death by her husband Tom Wade, her parents and stepfather Art Roisum.

Memorial services will be 2:30 pm, Monday, October 4, 2021, at Prairie Lakes Church Chapel. Visitation is one hour prior to service. Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences can be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Prairie Lakes Church Chapel
IA
Oct
4
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
Prairie Lakes Church Chapel
IA
Richardson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
How sad to learn of Jo Anne's death. We were East High 1958 classmates and were in several activities together. I will never forget her friendly smile and gorgeous, long blonde hair. My sympathy to her family and friends.
Bev Hudson Duffy
Friend
October 4, 2021
My sincere condolences to Jo Anne's husband, Paul, and her family. I was sad to hear of Jo Anne's passing. I worked with her at the AEA, in the Word Processing Department. She was a very nice coworker and I considered her to be a good friend. She had a great smile and a sweet spirit. She will be greatly missed.
Cynthia Balark
October 4, 2021
Jo Anne was a friend of mine that inspired me every time I heard her speak in a meeting. She had a way of comforting all who were present. She will be sorely missed. My sympathy to the family. Rest in peace my friend.
Laurie Payne
Friend
October 3, 2021
