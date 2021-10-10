Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan M. Curran
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Joan M. Curran

August 26, 1933-October 8, 2021

WATERLOO-Joan M. Curran, 88 of Waterloo, died Friday, Oct. 8 at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

She was born Aug. 26, 1933 in Waterloo, daughter of Florene DeVries. She married Frank Curran on May 25, 1950 at Grace Reformed Church, Waterloo. He preceded her in death on April 5, 1996.

Survived by: two sons, Rodney (Mary) and Ricky (Jean) both of Waterloo; a daughter, Roxann Cole of Pottsboro, Texas; her companion, Larry Simmons of Waterloo; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 6 great great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband; three great grandchildren, Jace Smith, Dillon McCabe and Brooke Horn.

A private family committal service will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway assisted the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.