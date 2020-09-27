Joan F. Williams

(1932 - 2020)

Joan Faith Williams, 88, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away peacefully at her home on September 24, 2020.

Joan was born on August 17, 1932 in Waterloo Iowa, the daughter, of Clifford and Clara (Lohman) Shook. She was united in marriage to Charles Williams on April 3, 1954, in Waterloo Iowa. Joan worked for Rath packing in Waterloo Iowa and the Readlyn Library.

Her hobbies included baking cookies for the family, bird watching, working in her flower beds and loved spending time with family.

Joan is survived by her sons, Tim Williams (Susie) of Holy Cross, Iowa and Brad Williams (Michelle) of Readlyn Iowa; two granddaughters, Jen Hartgrave of Manchester, Iowa and Kelly Small (Derek) of Concord, New Hampshire; four grandchildren, Sammy Stewart, Rushville, Illinois; Lexie Bastarache (Connor) of Concord, New Hampshire; Braden Hartgrave of Holy Cross, Iowa and Hannah Small of Concord New Hampshire; great-great granddaughter, Ella Cawthon of Rushville Illinois and special great-great granddaughter, Izabelle Brackin of Readlyn; and a sister, Audrey Niemann of Cedar Falls, Iowa and a sister-in-law, Betty Shook of Readlyn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Williams, her parents; two sons, John on October 30, 1973 and Mark on July 16, 1977; a sister Clemie (Alvin) Marken, a brother Bill Shook and brother in law Al Niemann.

Joan never liked to be the center of attention and per her wishes there will be no services.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551.