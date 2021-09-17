Menu
WATERLOO-Joan P. Lee, 83, of Waterloo, died on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at NewAldaya Lifescapes at Cedar Falls, of natural causes. She was born on April 18, 1938, in Oelwein, to Forrest Glen and Elinor Allen Drilling and graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1956. She married Donald "Don" Lee on July 3, 1964, in Cedar Falls; he died April 25, 2018. Joan worked as a secretary at International Harvester and later as a medical secretary for Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health and Covenant Clinic. Over the years she had been a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church, Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, Grace Baptist-Waverly and then Grace Baptist Church of Waterloo.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Diane (Steve) Hostetler‚ Waterloo; sons, Jeff (Sue) Lee‚ Oconomowoc‚ WI and Curtis (Vawn Greany) Lee‚ Seattle‚ WA; 8 grandchildren: Robert (Stacy) Hostetler, Rebecca (Jace) Miller, Brian (Malinda) Hostetler, Elisabeth Soliz, Jesse Lee, David Mikulsky, Nathan Mikulsky and Mitchel Mikulsky; 11 great grandchildren: Jaxon, Kate, Allyson, Jake, Andrew, Emily, Michael, Bowen, Cru, Elliott and Rhett; and a brother, Tom (Sharon) Drilling‚ Waterloo. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Graveside Service: 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 19 at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM on Sunday, September 19 at Locke Funeral Home. The family requests masks be worn at the visitation and service. Memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Sep
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Garden of Memories Cemetery
IA
