Joan K. Short
ABOUT
Janesville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA

Joan K. Short

OELWEIN-Joan K. Short, 79, of Oelwein, Iowa, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Memorial Service: 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein.

Visitation: One hour before the service on Friday at the church.

Inurnment will be at a later date in Cornell City Cemetery in Cornell, Wisconsin.

The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and mask are suggested at the visitation and service.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Grace United Methodist Church
Oelwein, IA
Jun
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Grace United Methodist Church
Oelwein, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Rest in Peace our dear cousin. We wish to extend our most sincere condolences to the friends and family of Joan.
Bill and Shelly Robinson
Family
June 25, 2021
To Steve and Family, I am very sorry for your loss.
Bo Kruse
Friend
June 24, 2021
I remember Joan as having a sense of gratitude and being optimistic toward life. She handled her health and life problems with an unshakeable faith in her God and took life one day at a time. She seemed to have a desire to change what she could and wisely surrender to her God what she couldn’t. Rest in His light Joan.
Loren Dietrich
June 23, 2021
I have many fond memories of "playing" together and later singing in groups together. She will be missed. Sympathy to her family?
Connie Stokes Leversee
Classmate
June 23, 2021
