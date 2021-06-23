Menu
JoAnn Lucille DePuew
JoAnn Lucille DePuew

CLARKSVILLE-JoAnn Lucille DePuew, age 78, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville Iowa, from natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Community United Methodist Church, with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 on Thursday at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Clarksville Funeral Home, (319) 278-4245, and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Community United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 23, 2021.
