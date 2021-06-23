JoAnn Lucille DePuew

CLARKSVILLE-JoAnn Lucille DePuew, age 78, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville Iowa, from natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Community United Methodist Church, with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 on Thursday at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Clarksville Funeral Home, (319) 278-4245, and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Community United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.