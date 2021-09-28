Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
JoAnn D. Grant
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

JoAnn D. Grant

September 1, 1943-September 24, 2021

WATERLOO-JoAnn D. Grant, 78, of Waterloo, died Friday, September 24, 2021 at Pillar of the Cedar Valley.

She was born September 1, 1943 in Waterloo, daughter of Henry and Betty Stocks Hemenway. She married the love of her life Logan Grant on November 15, 2002. He died October 26, 2016.

JoAnn received her B A degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Anthropology and Psychology. She was employed in social services in the Waterloo area and later as a corrections officer in Minnesota.

Survivors include: her children, Carrie Gardner of Waterloo, Raymond (Patricia) Gardner of California, Timothy (Christie) Gardner of Cedar Falls, Robert Gardner of Waterloo, Patrick Gardner of Cedar Falls, Jeff (Michelle) Gardner of Cedar Falls and Jay (Kelly) Grant of Forest Lake, Minnesota; 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; and her siblings, Fred (Janie) Hemenway of Waterloo, Tony (Danita) Hemenway of Traer, Gloria Bloomfield of Waterloo and Tom Hemenway of Dewar, Everett (Zelda) Kramer of Brooklyn, Greg (Deb) Kramer of Waterloo, Tam (Craig) DeMaris of Waterloo, Marabelle Morgan of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Timothy (Angela) Morgan of Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

Preceded in death by: her beloved husband, Logan Grant; her parents; her adoptive mother, Juanita "Peg" Morgan; her brothers, Henry Hemenway, Max Hemenway, Phillip Hemenway, Ron Hemenway; and her sisters, Theresa Vogel, Cecelia "Pepper" Wright, Anna Hemenway and Pamela Andrews.A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, preceded by an hour of visitation.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - South Street
400 South St., Waterloo
Oct
2
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - South Street
400 South St., Waterloo
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.