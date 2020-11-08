Menu
Joann M. Beasley

September 14, 1948-November 5, 2020

WATERLOO – Joann M. Beasley, 72, of Waterloo, died Thursday, November 5, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

She was born September 14, 1948 in Waterloo, daughter of Leonard and Evelyn Becker. She married Richard Beasley in 1973 in Nashua.

Survivors include: her husband; an aunt, Goldie (Glyde) Johnson of Waterloo; and many cousins.

Preceded in death by: six uncles, Henry, Edwin, Arnold, Jerry, Hubert and Wilfred Becker; and three aunts, Ruby Shock, Cleone Sternberg and Henrietta Becker.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before services. Masks and social distancing are required.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 8, 2020.
