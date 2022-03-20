Menu
Joann Irene Wahner
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Joann Irene Wahner

December 4, 1942-March 17, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Joann Irene Wahner, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Thornton Manor in Lansing, Iowa.
She was born December 4, 1942, in Center Point, Iowa, the daughter of Roy and Eva (Purington) Carman. She graduated from Center Point High School in 1959. On April 21, 1961, she married Robert Morris in Center Point. They later divorced. She then married William Wahner on December 26, 1977, in Aurora, IL. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2011. She most recently worked as an office manager for Toyota at Dan Deery Motors in Cedar Falls. Her interests included gardening, flowers, and birds.
Joann is survived by five children: Jeff (Wendy) Morris of Lansing, IA; Suzanne (Bob) Garber of Brooklyn Park, MN; Tom (Karla) Wahner of Washta, IA; William Wahner of Sumner, IA; and Michael (Debra) Morris of Lansing, IA; two sisters, Judy Pomerleau of Indian Valley, ID, and Betty (Tom) Wilson of Cedar Point, IA; stepfather, Roger White of Springfield, OR; fourteen grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William, and son, Noel Morris.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at First Christian Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be two hours prior to service. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Service
11:00a.m.
First Christian Church
Cedar Falls, IA
Mar
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Christian Church
Cedar Falls, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Joann passing. Worked with Joann for many years at Dan Deery Toyota. She was a wonderful lady. Prayers for your family.
Monte Johnson
Work
March 21, 2022
