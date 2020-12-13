Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Joanne M. Craft
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Joanne M. Craft

March 29, 1933-December 9, 2020

Joanne Craft, 87, of La Porte City, died from complications of Parkinson's and a lonely heart, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at her home. She was born March 29, 1933 in Shellsburg, the daughter of Earl W. and Mildred M. Mussman Wilt.

She graduated from La Porte City High School in 1950 and attended Gates Business School in Waterloo. She married Duane E. Craft on October 25, 1953 at the Episcopal United Methodist Church in La Porte City; he preceded her in death by 16 days on November 23, 2020.

Through high school she worked at La Porte City movie theater and as a teller and bookkeeper at the bank. She worked many years as a secretary for Bill Wagner Law Firm in La Porte City before working full time on the farm beside her husband.

Joanne earned the title "Miss La Porte City" in high school. Joanne enjoyed knit club and bridge club. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City. She loved music, was an excellent pianist and played children's hymns for Sunday School classes for many years.

She loved her garden, flowers, and spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids. She also loved going to community events such as music, concerts, drama performances, and plays.

She is survived by her son, Allen (Joyce) Craft of La Porte City; two daughters, Debra (Lee) Rottinghaus of Jesup and Angela (Michael) Reinert of Cedar Rapids; 13 grandchildren, Ryan (Holly Moser) Rottinghaus, Mindy (Lingheng Ye) Rottinghaus, Brianna Rottinghaus, Lucas (Cheyenne Dean) Rottinghaus, Andrea Rottinghaus, Daniel (Jennifer Gardner) Craft, Laura (Allen) Mast, Christopher (Anni) Craft, Matthew (Andrea) Reinert, Jennifer (Samuel) Renning, Amy (Benjamin) Grose, Jonathan Reinert; 14 great-grandchildren, William, Jackson, Issac, Oliver, Briar, Hinley, Willa, Finn, Aaron, Adrian, Liam, Nolan, Norah and Margaret; two sisters, Janet (Leroy) Magnuson of La Porte City, and Dolores Loane of Scroggins, TX; and one brother, Gary (Janice) Wilt of La Porte City.

Joanne is preceded in death by: her parents; husband; grandson, Benjamin Rottinghaus; and one sister, Donetta Jane Wilt Heckroth Wilson.

Private family services took place at St. Paul's United Methodist Church with burial in West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City; Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or to the family; La Porte City Funeral Home is assisting the family; Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier from Dec. 13 to Dec. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your incredible loss. You are in our prayers. God will provide peace.
Steve and Diane Hostetler
December 27, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Craft family.
Sis Leeper
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Joanne was a very sweet lady. I got to know her when I was taking care of Julia Oberhauser who lived right next door to her.
Frank and Patti Carlson
December 14, 2020
Dear Allen and family I know what it´s like to loose family members so close together. I lost mine 3 moths apart a few years ago. It´s never easy. But God has this. Remember this. They are the lucky ones ~Cathy~
Cathy Parker Harkness
December 14, 2020
She was such a sweet lady who brought joy to our lives just knowing her. We enjoyed conversations together while Duane was working in the field across the road even when she couldn't respond well, you knew she heard you because you would get a smile, a laugh or an I love you too from her. She will be missed. My prayers to all the family who are sharing in the loss of her and Duane this year. May God ease your pain and lead you to peace knowing that they are dancing with the Lord this day. It is not good-bye, but a see you later.
Tom & Cheryl Spragg
December 13, 2020
