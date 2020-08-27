Menu
Joanne M. Gorton

Joanne M. Gorton

(1940-2020)

Joanne M. (Miller) Gorton, 80, died on Monday, August 24, 2020 of natural causes. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Friday, with a Rosary beginning at 4 p.m. at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Burial: Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo.

The funeral mass will be livestreamed and also recorded for later viewing on Immaculate Conception Catholic Church's YouTube channel.

Joanne was born May 25, 1940, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Arnold L. and Leona F. (Bedard) Miller. On April 3, 1961, she married Thomas R. Gorton at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waterloo. In addition to volunteering, Joanne liked music, dancing and traveling and was a dedicated wife and mother.

Survivors include her husband, Tom; their children, Chris (Vicki), Steve (Doris), Laura (Andy) Humphrey, and Tim (Rose). There are 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Larry (Pat) Miller and Nick (Christine) Miller. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Nancy M. (Miller) Ehr.

Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Birthright of Cedar Rapids.

Please share your support and memories with Joanne's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Aug. 27, 2020.
