Jodi Derifield-Betts
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Funeral Home - Gladbrook Chapel
410 Johnston Street
Gladbrook, IA

Jodi Derifield-Betts

May 24, 1971-September 27, 2021

GLADBROOK-Jodi Derifield-Betts, 50, of Gladbrook, IA passed away from a long battle of heart failure Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, IA. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Interment will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo, IA. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with Anderson Funeral Homes of Gladbrook. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

Jodi was born on May 24, 1971, to Gary and Carolyn Derifield in Waterloo, IA. Jodi attended Janesville Consolidated High School in Janesville, IA graduating in 1989. After high school Jodi went on to Hawkeye Community College where she took floral classes. She became a florist, and for approximately 20 years worked as a Floral Manager with Hyvee. Jodi met the love of her life and married Nick Betts in 1999 in Waverly, IA. After marriage they were blessed with a beautiful daughter Stella in 2005. She also had two step-daughters, Kelly and Kayla. Gladbrook is where Jodi, Nick and Stella called home. She was very active being a part numerous groups in the community. A few groups were the Gladbrook Young Woman's Club, Woman's Auxiliary, Prayer Shawl, she was also on the board for the local Theater, Church and Daycare. Jodi had many hobbies. Some of her favorites were crafting, crocheting, scrap booking, doing anything with flowers and evening rides on the golf cart with her family. Most of all Jodi was a loving wife and mother who loved to be around her family and friends.

Jodi will be dearly missed by her husband; Nick Betts, daughter; Stella Betts, two step-daughters; Kelly (Nate) Karr, Kayla (Trisdan) Bales, parents; Gary and Carolyn Derifield, brother; Todd (Amy) Derifield; grandmother; Dorothy Allen, mother-in-law; Karmen Betts, brother-in-law; Tony Betts, four nieces and nephews, one grandnephew, three step grandchildren, and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Carl and Stella Derifield, and grandfather; Jack Allen.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Peace United Church of Christ
Gladbrook, IA
Oct
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Peace United Church of Christ
Gladbrook, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Funeral Home - Gladbrook Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your family´s loss. She was a true gift from God. Who has called her home
Diana Bluml
October 7, 2021
to all Jodi's family and friends with deepest sympathy. may God bless. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
sally meighan and family
October 1, 2021
My condolences to Jodi's family. I met her while working at the Kwik trip in Janesville she was such a pleasant person to visit with. She would talk fondly of working in the flower department at HyVee. Many will miss her. I feel blessed to know her.
Kathy Simpson
Friend
October 1, 2021
Gary our deepest sympathy to you and your family.
rick&linda rhoads
October 1, 2021
Gary, Our condolences too you and your family.
Larry kayser
Friend
October 1, 2021
