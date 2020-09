Joel A. Schardt

Joel Arnold Schardt of Bloomington, MN, passed away suddenly of natural causes July 26, 2020. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Joel's name to the Arthritis National Research Foundation at www.curearthritis.org. Visit www.DahlFuneralHome.com for more information.