John Michael Buresh

December 7, 1951-December 12, 2021

John Michael Buresh passed away at the age of 70 on December 12, 2021 at Ravenwood.

Care Center under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.

Celebration of Life with Military Honors on December 19, 2021 1pm - 3pm at the Traer Memorial Building.

John Michael Buresh was born December 7, 1951 to Edward and Edna (Wacha) Buresh in Toledo IA. He graduated from North Tama Community Schools in 1970. He proudly served in the US Army August 1970 to March 1972. Doing one tour of duty in Viet Nam from March 1971 until February 1972.

In 1972 he was united in marriage to Cynthia Vorba. They resided in the Traer area all their married life. John worked many jobs including plumbing, truck driving and Railroad track inspector, retiring from Iowa Interstate Railroad in 2014.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his family. Teaching many of his grandchildren how to fish and enjoy the outdoors. His family was his pride and joy.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cindy. Daughters Jennifer (Joe) Weber, Leslie (Zachary) Bell; Five Grandchildren Shelbie (Dustin) Hayes, Caleb (Allison Cunningham) Wheeler, Olyvia (Spencer) Pearce, Michael Bell and Sara Bell; Two Great-Grandchildren; Aleister Hayes and Theo John Pearce. Brothers; Chuck Buresh, George (Joni) Buresh, Steven (Kerri) Buresh. Sisters; Dorothy Kahler and Mary Buresh; Special friends; Steve and Deb Rollins, John Novak and families, Nancy Caviness. Many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law and brother-in-law Roger Vorba.